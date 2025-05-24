Aberdeen and Celtic will face off in the final of the 2025 Scottish Cup.

The Scottish sides will face off in a match held at Hampden Stadium on Saturday, May 24.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will be hoping to add to their trophy haul already this season and are aiming for the domestic treble. The club previously scooped the SPFL title and the Scottish League Cup earlier in the season.

Aberdeen will be hoping to cap off their season with success after a bumpy ride. After The Dons got off to a flying start in the league back in August, they hit a rough patch in the mid-to-late stages of the season, which eventually saw them jumped by Edinburgh side Hibernian into third place.

While they missed out on third place in the league and the Europa League spot on offer there, success in the Scottish Cup over Celtic could give them a saving grace when it comes to setting up a Europa League play-off spot next season. If Aberdeen prevail over Celtic this afternoon, Hibs would surrender the Europa League play off spot, instead joining the competition in the 2nd qualifying round.

With plenty at stake for both sides of the tie, here’s everything you need to know to tune in to the Scottish Cup final 2025.

What channel is Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final 2025 on?

Aberdeen v Celtic will be available to watch for free on BBC One Scotland on Saturday afternoon. You can tune in live on TV or via the BBC Sport app or website, and the BBC iPlayer.

Coverage will begin at 2pm on the channel, with the match also being covered in audio on BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportscene programme from 2pm. Gaelic commentary will be available on BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal from 2pm.

In addition to this, Premier Sports subscribers will also be able to catch the Scottish Cup final action. The broadcaster will be providing coverage of the Scottish Cup final 2025 from 2pm.

The teams will take to the pitch at Hampden later this afternoon, with a kick-off time set for 3pm.