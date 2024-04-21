Clips provided by Aidan O'Hara on X

Shamrock Rovers closed the gap on League of Ireland Premier Division leaders Shelbourne on Friday after their win over Derry City but the result was overshadowed by other events during the match.

After a quiet first half between the two title hopefuls, the action kicked in later in the game as an Aaron Greene brace gave Shamrock Rovers a 2-0 lead around the hour mark. Richie Towell put the match to bed with his goal just minutes later, and while Pat Hoban struck in the 87th minute for Derry City, it would prove to be nothing more than a consolation goal.

The events at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium didn’t end there, though, as the game was forced into a temporary pause during stoppage time after a flare was thrown onto the pitch from outside the venue. The flare caused a small fire on the turf beside the touchline and while the players waited for play to resume, a small child ran onto the pitch and picked up the still lit flare, before sprinting down the pitch and away, leaving a stream of smoke behind him.

X user Aidan O’Hara uploaded a clip of the young supporter retrieving the flare, which has sparked a large return of comments. You can watch the video below.

Flare thrown onto side of pitch at Brandywell, probably burning a chunk of the astro, then a child runs onto pitch, picks up flare and runs off with it. Totally normal pic.twitter.com/ieHMgpOBup — Aidan O'Hara (@oharaa) April 19, 2024

Travelling Rovers fans were also pelted with a number of objects during the match, which were hurled into the stadium from outside the ground. Manager Stephen Bradley said missiles ‘including steel bars and bottles’ were being thrown into the stands. The away supporters were forced to move onto the pitch away from the area after the full-time whistle. Police are reportedly investigating the incidents that occurred during Derry City’s defeat.