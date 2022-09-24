Sidemen vs YouTube Charity Match is taking place at The Valley

A charity football match featuring some of the most famous YouTube personalities is taking place this afternoon.

The Sidemen FC vs YouTube Allstars Charity Match kicked-off at The Valley home of Charlton Athletic at 3pm today (24 September). It is taking place at the League One side’s ground as the side are playing away at Barnsley this weekend.

KSI, Pieface, MrBeast and many more famous faces will be taking part in the charity game. It is going to be live-streamed on YouTube and fans will be able to tune in this afternoon.

But what time will it start and who will be the referee for the match? Here is all you need to know ahead of the Sidemen FC vs YouTube Allstars match.

What time does the game start and how to watch?

The charity game will take place at The Valley this afternoon (24 September). It is the home of League One side Charlton Athletic. The ground has a capacity of 27,000.

Sidemen FC vs YouTube Allstars will kick-off at 3pm but the livestream will begin at 2.15pm on the Sidemen YouTube Channel.

The Sidemen’s official Twitter account said: “ This is the biggest thing we’ve ever done See you tomorrow. Stream starts at 2:15PM.”

Who will be the referee?

Mark Clattenburg will be holding the whistle at The Valley this afternoon. He has refereed many huge games over the years including the 2016 Champions League final and the 2016 Euro Final.

The Sidemen tweeted: “ A world class game like this requires a world class referee… Welcome to the charity match Mark Clattenburg!”

Mark Clattenburg left the Premier League in 2017 and it was announced he would be taking a role with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, replacing Howard Webb as the country’s Head of Refereeing. He was regarded as England’s top referee at the time of his departure, having taken charge of the FA Cup final, Champions League final and Euro 2016 final the previous year.

In 2018, it was announced that Clattenburg had been replaced as the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s referees’ committee after 18 months in the post. A statement confirming the change was posted on the Saudi Football Federation’s Twitter page.

It read: “The Saudi Football Federation has issued a decision appointing Mr Nabil Bin Khalid Naqshbandi as chairman of the board of governors, replacing Mark Clattenburg. The decision to appoint Naqshbandi is part of the board’s efforts to develop the system of work of the union to promote football in the kingdom of the status that is appropriate to the world.”

Clattenburg was hired as one of the referees by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) in 2019. He was the referee for the 2019 Chinese FA Cup Final 2nd leg.

Mark Clattenburg . (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Who is taking part in Sidemen vs Youtube Charity Match 2022?

The Sidemen team are due to take on a side of ‘YouTube Allstars’ in the match. The two teams will be managed by freestyle footballers Billy Wingrove and Mark Goldbridge.

The seven Sidemen members will be joined by other notable YouTube stars like Mr Beast and Pieface.

The Youtube Allstars team will feature Noah Beck, a TikTok star who some may remember from his impressive showing in this year’s Soccer Aid charity match.

Although the starting XIs have yet to be confirmed, Sidemen posted the squad selections on their official Twitter account: