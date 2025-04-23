Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young footballer has died after collapsing on the pitch moments before kick-off, his club has confirmed.

Playing second-tier football, 22-year-old defender Sinamandla Zondi had forged a reputation as a promising rising star, with the potential for international football for his native South Africa down the line.

Representing Durban City, Zondi joined the club in 2021 and this season had cemented himself in their starting XI. On Tuesday, April 22, he and his teammates were warming up for a clash with Milford FC, when he suddenly collapsed.

Zondi was rushed to hospital for immediate medical treatment, but did not survive. The game was abandoned at half-time, when the news reached the players.

A spokesperson for Durban City said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Sinamandla Zondi, aka Sgora, a loved member of the Durban City family. Sinamandla was more than a talented footballer, he was a teammate, a friend, a brother, a son and an inspiration to all who knew him.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone affected by this tragic loss. We will continue to support those close to him during this difficult time.”

An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of Zondi’s death.

It comes as Durban City make a push for promotion back to the South African Premiership (PSL). They had been losing 1-0 to Milford when the match was called off.