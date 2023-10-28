Gary Neville paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton last Saturday night following the news the latter passed away at the age of 86. (Picture: Getty Images)

Tributes will be paid to the late Sir Bobby Charlton at the Manchester derby tomorrow (29 October).

Manchester United and Manchester City will go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Sunday, the 191st time the clubs have met on the pitch. Sir Bobby Charlton died last Saturday (23 October) and tributes have been flooding in ever since.

As part of the commemorations, Manchester United has planned a series of tributes for the match.

At tomorrow's game, the east stand at Old Trafford will be dressed with banners remembering United's club icon, and the centre circle will be covered with a commemorative banner before kick-off. A mosaic will also be created by fans as the players walk out of the tunnel.

A club statement said: "The players will wear black armbands and there will be a minute's applause ahead of kick-off, with stadium announcer Alan Keegan announcing the start and end. Former players of United and City will be present on the pitch for the minute's applause.

"Sunday's United Review leads with a simply beautiful cover image of the boy from Ashington and, inside, pays our respects to the 1966 Ballon d'Or winner with an in-depth, 28-page tribute to his life and legacy. You can read Erik ten Hag's thoughts and an interview with homegrown Marcus Rashford.