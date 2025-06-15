England's Tom Grennan (centre left), Sam Thompson (centre right) and team-mates celebrate during a training session at Champneys Tring ahead of the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025 match | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Soccer Aid 2025 kicks off tonight - here’s who will be playing and how you can watch it on TV.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 edition of celebrity football match Soccer Aid takes place this evening - with a host of stars showing off their ball skills for a good cause. The charity game - pitting an England XI against a World XI - will see the likes of former pros Wayne Rooney, Steph Houghton and Joe Hart play alongside stars such as Louis Tomlinson, Denise Lewis and Steven Bartlett.

On the sidelines, the benches are also A-list venues, with managers Wayne Rooney and Peter Schmeichel joined by the coaches such as David James and former heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury. Also on the England XI bench are fellow co-managers Harry Redknapp and Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fury, who will not take to the pitch after confessing he has “two left feet”, said he will bring elements of his own sport into football to make the players “a little bit tougher, a little bit fitter”.

“Some of these guys are getting on a bit, whip them back into shape (with) body sparring, heavy bag drills, pad work, I can think of a lot of stuff,” he said.

Since the first Soccer Aid in 2006 the event has raised more than £106 million for UNICEF, but on the pitch, it is the World XI side that holds a narrow advantage, with seven victories compared to England’s six.

England's Tom Grennan (centre left), Sam Thompson (centre right) and team-mates celebrate during a training session at Champneys Tring ahead of the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025 match | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Fury, Rooney and his teammates will be keen to redress the balance once the game gets underway tonight in front of a packed crowd - and millions watching on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soccer Aid 2025 teams

England

Manager and coaches: Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager), Tyson Fury (Boxer), Harry Redknapp (Former football manager), Vicky McClure (Actor). Goalkeeping coach: David James (Former footballer).

Players: Steven Bartlett (Entrepreneur), Alex Brooker (TV personality), Jermain Defoe (Former footballer), Toni Duggan (Former footballer), Angry Ginge (YouTuber), Tom Grennan (Musician), Joe Hart (Former footballer), Steph Houghton (Former footballer), Aaron Lennon (Former footballer), Dame Denise Lewis (Olympic gold medallist), Paddy McGuinness (TV personality), Sir Mo Farah (Former Olympian), Gary Neville (Former footballer), Sam Quek (Former hockey player/TV personality), Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager), Paul Scholes (Former footballer), Jill Scott (Former footballer), Louis Tomlinson (Musician), Michael Carrick (Former footballer), Phil Jagielka (Former footballer), Roman Kemp (Radio host), Jack Wilshere (Former footballer), Bella Ramsey (Actor).

World XI

Managers/coaches: Peter Schmeichel (Former footballer).

Players: Tony Bellew (Former boxer), Leonardo Bonucci (Former footballer), Tobi Brown (YouTube star), Martin Compston (Actor), Richard Gadd (Actor), Bryan Habana (Former rugby star), Dermot Kennedy (Musician), Kaylyn Kyle (Former footballer), Gorka Marquez (Dancer), Nadia Nadim (Footballer), Livi Sheldon (Gladiators star), Edwin van der Sar (Former footballer), Nemanja Vidic (Former footballer), Harry Kewell (Former footballer), Big Zuu (YouTube star), Noah Beck (Actor), Carlos Tevez (Former footballer), Billy Wingrove (Football freestyler), Robbie Keane (Former footballer), John O'Shea (Former footballer), Maisie Adam (Comedian), David Trezeguet (Former footballer), Nicky Byrne (Singer), Kheira Hamraoui (Former footballer), Asim Chaudhry (Comedian).

Soccer Aid 2025: How to watch

ITV (STV in Scotland) is the host broadcaster for Soccer Aid, with the main programme starting at 6pm this evening, with hosts Alex Scott and Dermot O'Leary bringing viewers all the behind-the-scenes build-up and hype before kick off, at 7pm. The match will also be available to stream on ITVX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, and things are set to be rounded up by 10pm - penalties or no penalties, with the on-pitch affairs handled by commentators Sam Matterface, Iain Sterling and Jason Manford.