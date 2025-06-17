Southampton slap ambitious price tag on young star

Tyler Dibling against Spurs.

The England under-19 international Tyler Dibling was the only bright spark for the Saints during their dismal Premier League season and has attracted many admirers from England and abroad.

The 19-year-old has impressed a few clubs in the Premier League and abroad, but the newly relegated side have placed £100 million price tag on his head to try and ward off any potential buyers.

Manchester Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have all expressed interest in the young winger but will be unlikely to fork out the £100m price tag. Porto have also joined the race and are exploring swap deals and loan deals with the South Coast club.

Liverpool have become the latest club to join the race for the young man’s signature, but having just spent £116.7 million on German star, Florian Wirtz, it is unlikely they will want to spend a further £100m.

The winger is under contract with Southampton until 2027 and has made it clear he has no intention of leaving St Mary’s at this moment in time, as he said in an interview: “I have been here since I was eight years old, I love Southampton, it's such a great club and I am working to do big things here. I don’t try to think about it, I just want to train hard the best I can for the team.

Last season Dibling made 38 appearances for Southampton playing at right midfield, right winger, centre forward and attacking midfielder, in league and cup competitions, scoring four goals and assisting three in the process and according to transfermarket.co.uk is currently valued at £25 million – last updated in May this year.

Is Southampton being unreasonable for asking such a hefty price for their young talent or are they right to try and get the best price for the winger?

Former Southampton under21s head coach, Adam Asghar told BBC Sport: “He is a unique talent to anything I have seen before. He’s got raw physicality, pace and power, is an unbelievable ball carrier and is always impacting games. Every game for the under 21s he would always have four or five moments where he would take you breath away. That’s what makes him such an incredible talent.”