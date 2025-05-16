Southampton fans have criticised their club after receiving a “thick” message ahead of their final Premier League game.

The Saints have been relegated from the top flight of English football after one of the worst seasons in Premier League history. Only Derby County’s disasterous 2007/08 season is a worse season, according to the history books.

Southampton have two more games this season before they drop back down to the Championship. This weekend, they travel to Goodison Park for Everton’s final home game at the historic stadium, before hosting Arsenal on the final day of the season.

Ahead of the match against the Gunners, Southampton officials have sent an email to season ticket holders - and it’s a message that has caught some fans off-guard.

The email said: “Ahead of our final home game of the 2024/25 season against Arsenal on Sunday, May 25, the club wants to remind supporters of the importance of remaining in the stands at all times.”

It’s a message that seems to be urging fans against a pitch invasion, with a further warning of “multi-season bans” for those who do decide to jump the barriers at full-time. Why this is strange is that, typically, a pitch invasion is done by fans who are celebrating something, such as a trophy win or promotion - not by supporters of a team that have managed 12 points all season.

Posting on the Saints Web fan forum, one supporter said: “Anyone else had the email from the club warning about going on the pitch after the Arsenal game? Shame, I wanted to run on and celebrate the amazing 12 points this season.

“What a load of thick idiots they are.”

Another added: “If anything, I bet they've just put the idea in to some heads. I doubt anyone was even considering it until that email.”