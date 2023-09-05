The Spanish FA (RFEF) have issued a statement on the behaviour of Luis Rubiales while reports claim their World Cup winning boss Jorge Vilde is to be sacked.

Jorge Vilde and Luis Rubiales at the Women's World Cup. Cr: Getty Images

The RFEF have released a new statement apologising for 'inappropriate conduct' of their President Luis Rubiales, while reports state they have also sacked their controversial head coach Jorge Vilde.

Rubiales and the RFEF have been widely criticised after the Spanish FA chief was caught on camera kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's World Cup final win over England in Australia, a kiss the 33-year-old Spanish striker said was 'not consensual'.

The following days and weeks has seen Rubiales deny wrongdoing, claiming the kiss was consensual and even going so far as to say those who saw it as anything other than "two friends celebrating" were "idiots and stupid people". The 46-year-old insisted he would not quit as president of RFEF and his mother even went on hunger strike due to the alleged "inhuman and bloody hunt" for her son.

However, it appears the UEFA Vice President's time as head of the RFEF is coming to an end after they released a three page statement condemning his behaviour.

The statement said: "The Royal Spanish Football Federation, through its President, Mr. Pedro Rocha, considers it is essential to present the most sincere apologies for the totally unacceptable behaviour of its highest institutional representative during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and in the moments that followed.

"Spanish society is an example of tolerance and civility, in all social and political spheres and has been an example of behaviour and sporting decorum, as it has demonstrated for decades in all sporting events in which it has participated.

"That nobility and international prestige of our society and our sport have been tarnished in recent days by the actions of Mr. Luis Rubiales. The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and to the values of football and sport as a whole has been enormous.

"The RFEF wants to convey to the whole of society and to the whole of world football its deepest regret for what has happened, which has tarnished our national team, our football and our society. We feel deeply sorry for the damage caused and therefore, we must ask for the most sincere apologies and acquire a firm and absolute commitment that facts like these can never happen again."

The governing body repeated it will be taking action as they open up disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales, adding his actions do not represent Spanish football and society.

Meanwhile, Spain head coach Jorge Vilde is reportedly only 'hours' away from being sacked as the coach of the national team after a turbulent time in charge.

The 42-year-old saw 15 of his players pen a letter to the RFEF last year declaring themselves unavailable for selection so long as the head coach remained in charge of the side, with 'sources close to the situation' claiming that the players were “unhappy with the management of injuries, the atmosphere in the locker room, Vilda’s team selection and his training sessions.”