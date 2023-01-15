The final will be played in Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid are looking to defend their Spanish Super Cup title when they take on Barcelona in Riyad.

Both teams required penalties in the semi-finals to reach the last stage. It will be the latest El Clasico between the two global giants.

Xavi is looking to guide his side to a first trophy since being named Barcelona manager in November 2021. Real Madrid won the competition in 2022.

All three matches in the competition are being held in King Fahd International Stadium in Riyad. The final takes place on Sunday (15 January).

Here is all you need to know:

How can you watch the Spanish Super Cup final 2023?

BT Sports have coverage of the El Clasico this weekend. It will begin at 6.30pm, including pre-match coverage before the game kicks off at 7pm.

If you have the BT Sports app, you will be able to stream the Spanish Super Cup final. It is kicking off at 10pm local time.

Barcelona's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring during the penalties shootout during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final football match between Real Betis and FC Barcelona at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Why is Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia?

The Supercopa de España began in 1982 as a two-team competition. It was revamped during the 2019-2020 into its current format.

It features four teams, the the winners and runners-up of the Copa del Rey and La Liga. It features three matches, two semi-finals and then the final.

Since the competition was expanded to include four teams, three editions have taken place in Saudi Arabia. Only the 2020/2021 edition, during the Covid-19 era, took place in Spain.