Championship side Rotherham United have reappointed former manager Steve Evans after sacking Leam Richardson.

Championship side Rotherham United have reappointed former manager Steve Evans after sacking Leam Richardson. The Millers parted company with Richardson earlier today just two weeks after the club’s relegation to League One was confirmed.

Richardson won just two of his 24 matches at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and had a win record of just 8.33% after replacing Matt Taylor in December.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leam's departure was not something we took lightly, but following extensive conversations at board level, it was unanimously agreed that a change of direction was needed to give us the best possible chance of bouncing back to the Championship at the first time of asking," chairman Tony Stewart told the club website.

"In Steve and Paul, we have two individuals that understand the Rotherham United 'DNA' and know what it takes to build a successful team. They have a proven track record of success at a plethora of clubs, including our own."

Evans enjoyed great success with the Millers during his first stint at Rotherham and led the club to back-to-back promotions from League 2 to the Championship between 2012 and 2015 whilst also beating the drop after those promotions.

The Scot and assistant Paul Raynor have signed three-year deals which run until 2027. The 61-year-old has previously won nine promotions in his career and will be targeting a 10th next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His most recent promotion came against the odds with Stevenage last term. He joined the club in March 2022 when they were 22nd in the league and finished second just over 12 months later.

Stevenage themselves were in contention for automatic promotion from League One, but a dip in form has seen the club drop out of the play-offs to ninth place. This, however, would prove to be the club’s second highest ever finish in their 48-year history.