Tributes are being paid across English football following the death of former defender Steve Thompson.

Born in Sheffield in 1955, Thompson enjoyed a 15-year playing career before moving into management, but has now died at the age of 70.

He began with Worksop Town in 1975 and went on to establish himself at Boston United, where he stayed until 1980.

He then joined Lincoln City, making 154 appearances and scoring eight goals across five seasons.

In 1985 he followed manager Lennie Lawrence to Charlton Athletic, where he played 112 games and was a key figure in the club’s promotion to the top flight after a 29-year absence.

A season at boyhood club Sheffield United followed in 1988/89, where he helped secure promotion from Division Three.

Thompson finished his playing career back at Lincoln, before taking charge as manager in 1990 and guiding the club away from relegation danger in Division Four.

Lincoln chairman Clive Nates said: “I'd like to offer condolences to Steve's family from everyone at the club - he was a truly welcoming presence when I first got involved and was a huge character right until the end of his life.

“I am very grateful for the kindness he showed me and my family, and he leaves a lasting legacy.”

A spokesperson for Sheffield United added: “All at Sheffield United pass on sincere condolences to Julie, Alex and Jack and all Steve's family and friends.”