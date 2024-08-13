Study reveals where fans can find the cheapest Championship season ticket after EFL season starts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the new EFL season having kicked-off on Saturday, season ticket prices at all 24 clubs in the second tier were assessed for how much it would cost a fan to purchase a season ticket.

Queens Park Rangers are home to the cheapest season ticket ahead of the start of the new Championship season according to a study, with Norwich City boasting the most expensive season ticket in the division.

All prices are based on the cost for a single adult with no concessions, and family section tickets that required an adult to be accompanied by a child with their own ticket were not counted.

When it comes to the cheapest available season ticket in the final week before the start of the season, QPR were top for offering the cheapest season ticket at £290.00 while Middlesbrough charge the most for their cheapest option at £620.00.

The average cost of the cheapest season ticket at present across the division comes in at £444.00 making Bristol City and Sunderland’s prices almost bang on the average for the Championship at the cheapest end of the market.

Derby County, Leeds United, Plymouth Argyle, Preston North End and Watford all come in just under the average for the cheapest season tickets they offer, with Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, Millwall and Swansea City all coming in at just over the average price.

At the other end of the spectrum, Norwich City charge the highest fee for the most expensive season ticket available in the division at a whopping £978.00, although ticket holders are entitled to additional amenities within the Geoffrey Watling City Stand at Carrow Road.

Hull City meanwhile offer the cheapest option when it comes to the most expensive season tickets in the second tier at £480.00 for clubs with a variable season ticket cost depending on your seating. Swansea City, on the other hand, charge a flat fee of £459.00 no matter where you sit in their home ground.

Leeds United are something of an anomaly with little information made public for their pricing beyond the standard, lowest rate of £434.00 for a season ticket.

Elland Road is one of the most oversubscribed stadiums in the UK when it comes to season tickets with over 20,000 on the waiting list and a renewal rate above 95% every year. Leeds do not disclose the different tiers and costs publicly with prices said to be subject to terms and conditions and individual circumstances.

This means that their £434.00 price has had to be used across the study, with asterisks to help make this clear.

BonusCodeBets also found that many clubs offered their supporters ‘Early Bird’ pricing earlier in the year, or discounts to existing season ticket holders.

When these prices are considered, QPR again came out on top at £252.00, while Middlesbrough again charged the highest price for their cheapest discounted season ticket for a single adult with no concessions at £574.00.