A well-respected Falkirk FC board member who has been “instrumental” in the Bairns’ recent successes has died suddenly.

Falkirk-born Gordon Wright, who has played a key role as a member of many of Falkirk FC’s supporters’ groups and was a lifelong Bairn, has died.

Sadly, the club confirmed via a statement today, Thursday, May 23, that Wright had passed away aged 61.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone at Falkirk Football Club is devastated to announce that board member and company secretary Gordon Wright has sadly passed away at the age of 61,” it read.

“Gordon joined the board in 2020 and has been instrumental in every single improvement made at the club over these last few years.

"He was a hard-working, diligent, and thoughtful colleague, who had become a good friend to many around the club, known for his gentle manner, good humour, eternal optimism and unique dress sense.

"Born in Falkirk and a former pupil of Laurieston PS and Graeme High, Gordon was a lifelong Bairn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a member of the Patrons Group, Falkirk Supporters Society and Falkirk Heritage Trust, and his passion for the club saw him selflessly dedicate countless hours for its betterment."

They added: “We cannot thank him enough for his dedication and loyal service. He will forever be fondly remembered and badly missed as a friend, volunteer, board colleague and fellow fan.

“At this saddest of times our thoughts and deepest condolences go to Gordon’s wife Joyce, his parents Ian and Margaret, his three brothers and all his wider family and friends.”

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn, speaking on social media, added: “I am so sorry to hear that Gordon has passed away so suddenly, it was only a few weeks ago was speaking to him at the (Falkirk FC) Recognition awards.