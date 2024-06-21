Superb fan photos as England supporters do their bit despite Three Lions bore draw

By Joe Crann
5 minutes ago

England may not have done the business against Denmark, but their fans certainly showed up...

It was a forgettable evening on the pitch for fans of the Three Lions, with Harry Kane’s opening goal being cancelled out by Morten Hjulmand’s fine long-range strike less than 20 minutes later.

Gareth Southgate’s side never really seemed to get going, putting on an ultimately lacklustre display in Germany as they moved up to four points in Group C, and many were left disillusioned by what they’d seen from a star-studded side that were probably lucky to come away from The Waldstadion with a point.

Over 46,000 made the trip to the stadium, a large percentage of them being England fans, and they definitely did their bit from the stands as they tried to cheer on their side to a second victory at Euro 2024. It wasn’t to be, but some fantastic photos were taken as they turned up to do their thing in Germany.

Here are some excellent snaps taken before and during the clash in Hesse:

England fans certainly looked the part!

1. Nice blazer...

England fans certainly looked the part! | AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: AFP via Getty Images

A fan of England wearing a mask of Wayne Rooney on the back of their head...

2. Could've done with him...

A fan of England wearing a mask of Wayne Rooney on the back of their head... | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

To the game, at least... Even if not in their performance.

3. They turned up...

To the game, at least... Even if not in their performance. | Getty Images

Plenty of retro England gear on show in Germany

4. Shirts new and old...

Plenty of retro England gear on show in Germany | AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: AFP via Getty Images

