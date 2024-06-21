It was a forgettable evening on the pitch for fans of the Three Lions, with Harry Kane’s opening goal being cancelled out by Morten Hjulmand’s fine long-range strike less than 20 minutes later.

Gareth Southgate’s side never really seemed to get going, putting on an ultimately lacklustre display in Germany as they moved up to four points in Group C, and many were left disillusioned by what they’d seen from a star-studded side that were probably lucky to come away from The Waldstadion with a point.

Over 46,000 made the trip to the stadium, a large percentage of them being England fans, and they definitely did their bit from the stands as they tried to cheer on their side to a second victory at Euro 2024. It wasn’t to be, but some fantastic photos were taken as they turned up to do their thing in Germany.

Here are some excellent snaps taken before and during the clash in Hesse:

Nice blazer... England fans certainly looked the part!

Could've done with him... A fan of England wearing a mask of Wayne Rooney on the back of their head...

They turned up... To the game, at least... Even if not in their performance.