Swedish police investigating ex Premier League defender for alleged punch in cup match
Former Premier League star Martin Olsson has found himself in hot water after being sent off for punching an opposition player during a match for current side Malmo in Sweden.
The Swedish full-back will be best remembered for his spells at Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Swansea City over a 12-year professional footballing career in the UK. Olsson was born in Gavle, Sweden but moved to the Blackburn Rovers youth academy in 2006 before making it in the big time.
The 35-year-old is still playing football in his home country and had been going about his business fairly quietly since quitting Swansea City to return to Sweden at the end of his contract in 2019. However, Olsson has suddenly returned to English football fans' thoughts after a shocking moment in a recent fixture went viral online.
The defender was taking part in a cup match against Varbergs BoIS, which ended 1-1 after a feisty meeting. Former Leeds United and Brentford star Pontus Jansson put Malmo ahead after 10 minutes before Yusuf Abdulazeez levelled in the first half.
The talking point from the fixture came with just minutes left to play as a brawl broke out on the pitch. Abdulazeez was shown a red card for headbutting a Malmo player while Olsson also saw red for what appeared to be a violent left hook against a Varbergs star Robin Tranberg.
After the match, Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen reported that police had drawn up a 'minor assault' investigation into the moment. Olsson is also quoted in a report as he admits 'it heated up a little too much'. He added: "One of the midfielders comes from behind, says something to me. I turn around, take some talk back. Then he gives me a punch on the side, which you might not see properly - and I react to it on the punch.
"I have seen the video, it looks like a fist but it was never a fist. I also spoke to the referee and he himself said it wasn't a fist. It was an open hand, perhaps gripping him tightly, but it was so fast too. It was definitely not a fistfight, but of course I regret it. It's in the heat of battle, you're in it. I shouldn't have done that. It is not acceptable."
