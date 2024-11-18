Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roy Keane has joked his daughter’s engagement to Taylor Harwood-Bellis is “not done and dusted” after the Southampton defender scored on his England debut against the Republic of Ireland.

Harwood-Bellis is due to marry Keane’s daughter Leah, but upset his future father-in-law by heading home the final goal of England’s 5-0 thumping of Ireland.

It came 17 minutes after he came on for his debut to cap a memorable night at Wembley for the 22-year-old.

Keane, who played 67 times for Ireland between 1991 and 2005, said while working as a pundit for ITV: “It’s bittersweet for me this. It is not done and dusted yet.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis scores England’s fifth goal against Ireland | Getty Images

“Things can change very quickly in the Keane household, let me tell you. Over the last few months he has got a goal threat, even playing for Southampton. It is nice for him.

“It’s good for him, it’s good for him to make his debut, like I say he has a goal threat. He’s a nice kid, his family have done a great job, he is a really nice kid.”

Born on January 30, 2002, in Stockport, Greater Manchester, Harwood-Bellis is a lifelong Manchester City fan, and joined the club’s academy at the age of six. Progressing through the ranks, he quickly established himself as a promising defender, showcasing composure beyond his years.

Harwood-Bellis made his senior debut for Manchester City in September 2019, featuring in an EFL Cup match against Preston North End. He later made his first FA Cup appearance in January 2020, scoring his maiden senior goal against Port Vale.

While opportunities in City’s first team were limited due to the club’s wealth of defensive options, Harwood-Bellis gained experience through loan spells. His first stint came in 2021 with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, and he then moved to Anderlecht for the 2021–22 season, working under former City legend Vincent Kompany. He reunited with Kompany at Burnley on loan in 2022, and helped them into the Premier League.

On 1 September 2023, Harwood-Bellis joined Championship side Southampton on a season-long loan, which came with an obligation to buy for £20m if the club were promoted to the Premier League. After beating Leeds in the play-off final in the summer they were, and he is now a Southampton player.