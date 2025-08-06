A young boy who was born without legs has seen his dream of playing for a football club become a reality.

The Brazilian teenager, known only as Esdras, was born with malformations in his arms, and his legs missing from below the knee.

Growing up in Sao Paulo, he was never allowed to play football - potentially due to concerns about the impact it would have on his prosthetics.

Brazilian footballer Esdras, right, is now a regular in his local football team - despite never being allowed to play when he was a child. | Rising Ballers

But at the age of 13, Esdras has defied the odds to join his local football club, and is quickly catching up with his teammates in terms of technical ability.

Three years ago, the youngster found a social football club through the Campo Belo Project, and has since been hard at work in training to work on his dribbling, one-touch passing, shooting and heading skills.

Sharing Esdras’ story online, a football account called Rising Ballers said: “This is honestly one of the most beautiful things I have seen. He turns up to training and matches every single week. He finally gets to play the sport he always dreamed of, alongside his friends.

“When I saw his story, I knew I had to post it for the world to see. A reminder of how lucky we are just to be able to play the sport we love without complications. Football really is the best sport on earth.

“Keep doing what you love Esdras, and never stop dreaming.”