A teenage star has departed Manchester United to join a club in Serie A - meanwhile, North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are set to do battle for the signature of a highly-rated centre-back who currently plays for Nottingham Forest.

Omari Forson joins Monza from Manchester United

Manchester United academy graduate Omari Forson has joined Monza on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract with the Red Devils, according to a report from BBC Sport.

His new deal at Monza will take him through to the summer of 2028 - clearly, the Italian outfit have plenty of faith that Forson can become a key player for them in the coming years. An adaptable attacking player, Forson can play as a left-winger, a right-winger or as a number ten. He is eligible to represent both England and Ghana at senior international level - as he was born in London to Ghanaian parents - though he has played for England at youth level. He made four appearances for United.

Arsenal and Tottenham interested in Nottingham Forest defender Murillo

Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in a move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a recent report from FootballTransfers.