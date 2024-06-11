Teenager departs Manchester United as Arsenal and Tottenham in transfer battle over Nottingham Forest star
Euro 2024 may be just around the corner, but there is still plenty of transfer business to be conducted in the Premier League - let’s take a look at who has been the focus of the rumour mill today.
A teenage star has departed Manchester United to join a club in Serie A - meanwhile, North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are set to do battle for the signature of a highly-rated centre-back who currently plays for Nottingham Forest.
Omari Forson joins Monza from Manchester United
Manchester United academy graduate Omari Forson has joined Monza on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract with the Red Devils, according to a report from BBC Sport.
His new deal at Monza will take him through to the summer of 2028 - clearly, the Italian outfit have plenty of faith that Forson can become a key player for them in the coming years. An adaptable attacking player, Forson can play as a left-winger, a right-winger or as a number ten. He is eligible to represent both England and Ghana at senior international level - as he was born in London to Ghanaian parents - though he has played for England at youth level. He made four appearances for United.
Arsenal and Tottenham interested in Nottingham Forest defender Murillo
Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in a move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a recent report from FootballTransfers.
Aged just 21, Murillo’s best years are still well ahead of him, but he already looks like a player who is more than capable of holding his own in the Premier League. He made 32 appearances for the Trees in the 2023/24 season, notching up two assists along the way - the Brazilian proved to be one of their most valuable players in the previous campaign. As such, he won’t come cheap - he will cost any potential suitors around £65 million.