Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag applauds the fans at the start of the second half during the UEFA Europa League match against FC Twente at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to secure the services of another big name as he looks to keep his job at Old Trafford; elsewhere, Everton have been linked with an ex-Premier League boss and Newcastle are reportedly set to sign a ‘generational talent’.

Ten Hag eyes pursuit of Sesko as pressure mounts after European loss

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils have only one win in their last nine European fixtures and got this season’s Europa League campaign off to a shaky start against his old club FC Twente. The Dutch underdogs took advantage of a catalogue of errors in United’s defence to earn a point through Sam Lammers’ equaliser last night, after Christian Eriksen had opened the scoring.

United’s start to the season has been far from convincing, and some want Ten Hag gone - but he’s reportedly pushing for another signing to bolster his squad.

Erik ten Hag | Getty Images

Benjamin Sesko was reportedly a target for United and Arsenal, but decided in the summer to stay at RB Leipzig to continue his development. However, TeamTalk reports that the striker’s agents have visited Old Trafford and the Emirates in recent months. Could a January move be on the cards?

Considering Sesko signed a new contract with Leipzig in summer, this would seem unlikely at first. However, if Joshua Zirkzee’s goalscoring form doesn’t improve and Rasmus Højlund’s return from injury doesn’t provide the goals United need, they could push hard for a move. It’s also understood there is a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that could see the Slovenian move in 2025, with Arsenal also keeping an eye on proceedings.

Sean Dyche could be on the way out at Everton as Friedkin Group eye ex-Chelsea boss

Ten Hag’s start to the season may be unconvincing, but it seems that Sean Dyche’s first few games of the campaign might already have fully convinced Everton supporters that they don’t want to keep him around. The Toffees have only one point from their first five league fixtures, have conceded the joint-most goals in the division, and are already out of the Carabao Cup.

Is Sean Dyche’s time running out? | Getty Images

Patience is running out among fans and it could well do in the club hierarchy too. Should the Friedkin Group’s takeover go through all the necessary regulatory approvals, rumours are flying around that they could look at replacements for Dyche. Reports suggest that they could look to ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, who is out of a job after his time with Lazio came to an end. Dyche’s contract with Everton runs out in July and there would surely need to be a serious change in the team’s fortunes for him to be offered a new deal - in fact, could things even change before the end of the year? Sarri has said he hopes to be back in the dugout by January.

Newcastle reportedly beat the likes of Real Madrid to signing Georgian wonderkid

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are set to sign highly rated youngster Vakthang Salia, according to HITC. At only 17, the Dinamo Tblisi attacker has reportedly seen interest from Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich - but could join the Premier League club in January when the transfer window reopens.

Salia has been compared to Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, who fans might remember from Georgia’s impressive maiden EURO2024 campaign, and would be an excellent future signing for the Geordies. A deal has apparently been agreed for the transfer, but it remains to be seen whether the teenager would make the switch to St James’ Park straight away in January or whether a move would wait until the summer. HITC report that Salia would move to England when he turns 18 in August 2025.