The 5 best footballers who never played in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League, often regarded as one of the most competitive football leagues in the world, has been home to many of the sport's biggest stars. However, even its immense appeal couldn't lure some of the greatest players to ever grace the pitch.

Experts at SlotsUp conducted research to identify the five best footballers who, despite their illustrious careers, never played in the Premier League. Here’s a look at these legends.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Argentine maestro spent the majority of his career at Barcelona, where he broke countless records, won numerous titles, and secured seven Ballon d'Or awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football

Renowned for his extraordinary dribbling, playmaking, and goal-scoring abilities, Messi became a global icon. There were frequent rumours linking him to Manchester City, particularly when Pep Guardiola took charge, but Messi never made the move.

After his Barcelona departure, he joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before heading to Inter Miami, where he looks to be playing out the remainder of his career. Which has left Premier League fans to wonder about the magic he could have brought to England.

2. Ronaldo

Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima is one of the most iconic strikers in football history. Known for his explosive pace, dazzling dribbling, and clinical finishing, Ronaldo was a force of nature during his prime. He starred for clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, but despite his legendary status, he never played in the Premier League.

Frequently linked with a move to England, particularly to Manchester United, Ronaldo instead chose to make his mark in Spain and Italy. His decision to forgo the Premier League has left fans wondering how many defenders he would have terrorised on English soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane, one of the most elegant and intelligent footballers ever, spent his prime years in Italy with Juventus and in Spain with Real Madrid. The French playmaker was celebrated for his exceptional ball control, vision, and ability to shine in the biggest moments, such as his unforgettable volley in the 2002 Champions League final.

Despite being linked with moves to the Premier League throughout his career, Zidane never made the jump to England. His decision to retire at the top of his game means that Premier League fans can only imagine the impact he might have had on English football.

4. Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific strikers in world football over the past decade, dominating the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich before moving to Barcelona.

The Polish forward is renowned for his clinical finishing, aerial prowess, and intelligent movement. Despite being linked with a move to the Premier League on several occasions, Lewandowski chose to stay in Germany and later move to Spain, where he continued to break records and win trophies. His decision to bypass the Premier League has left English football enthusiasts speculating on how many goals he might have scored in England’s top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho was the embodiment of footballing joy and creativity during his prime. The Brazilian star, known for his dazzling dribbling, free-kick expertise, and infectious smile, was a key figure at Barcelona and AC Milan.

Although he was linked to several Premier League clubs, especially during his time at Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, Ronaldinho never played in England. His choice to take his talents to Spain and Italy meant that Premier League fans missed out on witnessing his samba magic live, leaving a sense of what might have been.

Honourable Mentions

While the Premier League has seen many legends, there are several other world-class players who have never played for a top flight side in England:

Sergio Ramos: The Spanish defender, known for his leadership and goal-scoring ability from the back, spent most of his career at Real Madrid.

Xavi Hernandez: The midfield maestro who orchestrated Barcelona’s tiki-taka style, never ventured beyond La Liga during his prime.

Andres Iniesta: Another Barcelona legend, Iniesta was the architect of many memorable moments, including Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning goal.

Kylian Mbappé: The French sensation, famed for his incredible speed and finishing, has just completed a transfer to Real Madrid. Although there’s still time for him to play in the Premier League, his career has so far been centred around Ligue 1 and La Liga.

Summary of The 5 Best Footballers Who Never Played in the Premier League

The Premier League has long been a destination for top talent, but even the world's most prestigious league couldn't attract these five icons in their prime. While fans can only speculate on how these players would have performed in the high-octane environment of English football, their legacies remain untarnished, celebrated globally for their immense contributions to the beautiful game.