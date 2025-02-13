The rising Greek powerhouse of European football is setting new standards

Getty Images

The reigning UEFA Youth League champions continue their remarkable journey in Europe.

Greek football continues to make waves in Europe, and this time it’s Olympiacos' under-19 team keeping the dream alive. The reigning UEFA Youth League champions showcased their resilience once again by edging out Girona with a 1-0 victory, thanks to a decisive header from Stavros Pnevmonidis in the 70th minute. As they progress to the Round of 16, the young talents of Olympiacos continue to defy the odds and prove that their triumph last season was no fluke.

Under the ownership of Evangelos Marinakis, Olympiacos have undergone a transformation in recent years, both domestically and in Europe. The club’s success isn’t just reflected in their results - currently unbeaten in 21 games and leading the Greek Super League - but also in their ability to develop top young talent.

This victory cements Olympiacos’ place among Europe’s elite youth teams, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Salzburg also securing their spots in the next round. In a tournament often dominated by clubs from the biggest leagues, the presence of Olympiacos is a testament to the strength of their youth development and the determination of the players to make their mark on the European stage.

The next step for Olympiacos' young stars is Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland, where they will learn their Round of 16 opponents and map out their potential journey to the Final Four. The Swiss city holds a special place in the club’s history, as it was there they lifted the UEFA Youth League trophy last season, a moment that remains one of the club’s proudest achievements.

Wednesday’s victors include past champions like Real Madrid and Barcelona, while other notable names advancing include Manchester City, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, and Sporting CP. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor made history by becoming the first Turkish side to reach the last 16, highlighting the increasingly competitive nature of the tournament.

Olympiacos’ success is not just a feel-good story for Greek football - it is an example of what can be achieved through a strong academy system and a belief in young talent. Their continued success on the European stage serves as inspiration for other clubs outside the traditional powerhouses of youth football. It also highlights the investment and belief in young players by owner Marinakis, who has played a crucial role in building Olympiacos' strong academy. Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest and Rio Ave, has demonstrated his commitment to youth development across his footballing projects, ensuring a bright future for the clubs under his ownership.

As the knockout rounds loom, all eyes will be on Olympiacos to see if they can once again upset the established order and march towards another historic triumph. With their fearless mentality and proven ability to deliver on the big stage, the young Greek stars will be dreaming of another magical run in Europe.