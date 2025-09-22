A Manchester United fan who has become an internet sensation was attacked by what appeared to be a drunk supporter over the weekend.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Ilett, 29, launched The United Strand on October 5 last year, pledging not to cut his hair until Man United win five consecutive games.

His hair has since grown past 18cm, earning him viral attention as he also uses the challenge to raise money for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season saw Man United fail to win five games in a row across all competitions, but Ilett is now at one of the five wins after Man United beat Chelsea 2-1 at the weekend.

Manchester United fan Frank Ilett, otherwise known as The United Strand, isn't cutting his hair until the Red Devils win five games in a row. | Frank Ilett/Instagram

During Saturday’s game, Ilett was seen chatting with fellow supporters in the stadium concourse when another fan suddenly yanked his hair and shook it violently.

Video footage shows Ilett trying to move away as nearby fans stepped in to separate the two. The aggressor, who shouted abuse, attempted another lunge before being restrained.

The supporter called Ilett an “attention seeking c***” but appeared to also be slurring his words in the captured video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilett’s spirit was not dampened by the events of the day at Old Trafford - although his hair certainly was.

Posting a photo of himself grinning with arms outstretched, he said: “What a place. Wet hair, but still a smile on my face.

“A big win today - what a crazy game it was in the end! One down, four to go. Come on United!”