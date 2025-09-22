The United Strand: Viral Manchester United fan attacked by another supporter during 2-1 win against Chelsea
Frank Ilett, 29, launched The United Strand on October 5 last year, pledging not to cut his hair until Man United win five consecutive games.
His hair has since grown past 18cm, earning him viral attention as he also uses the challenge to raise money for charity.
Last season saw Man United fail to win five games in a row across all competitions, but Ilett is now at one of the five wins after Man United beat Chelsea 2-1 at the weekend.
During Saturday’s game, Ilett was seen chatting with fellow supporters in the stadium concourse when another fan suddenly yanked his hair and shook it violently.
Video footage shows Ilett trying to move away as nearby fans stepped in to separate the two. The aggressor, who shouted abuse, attempted another lunge before being restrained.
The supporter called Ilett an “attention seeking c***” but appeared to also be slurring his words in the captured video.
Ilett’s spirit was not dampened by the events of the day at Old Trafford - although his hair certainly was.
Posting a photo of himself grinning with arms outstretched, he said: “What a place. Wet hair, but still a smile on my face.
“A big win today - what a crazy game it was in the end! One down, four to go. Come on United!”