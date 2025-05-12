Theo Howard: More than my sport

Theo Howard is a Sheffield United U18 midfielder, who has been part of the Blades’ academy since 2019.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old is an imposing midfielder who can positively affect the game at both ends of the pitch. Following an ACL injury earlier this season, Theo talks about the physical and mental strength that it has taken to come back from the first major setback of his career.

Aiming to be back on the pitch in time for a massive season in his career, Theo discusses the transition from youth to professional football, and his goals for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo is an athlete on the DEFY roster, a talent growth agency dedicated to nurturing the next generation of sporting stars.

Theo Howard is a Sheffield United U18 midfielder, who has been part of the Blades’ academy since 2019.

Setting out to defy the archaic, transactional agent, DEFY is looking to bring a new era for talent growth. One that prioritises the Person, not just the Player. At DEFY, they combine elite representation with peak performance, positive publicity, and the powerful intersection of sport, media, and culture to help athletes and brands succeed on the biggest stage.