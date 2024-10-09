Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thomas Tuchel has laid bare his demands to Man United executives - and it seemingly wouldn’t take much for him to accept the job.

As previously reported by NationalWorld - and pretty much everyone else too - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s position stands on a knife edge. The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League this season, with the second worst goalscoring record, and ten Hag’s future is under threat.

Yesterday (October 8) a scheduled meeting was held in London between ten Hag and Man United directors, including co-owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Joel Glazer and Sir Dave Brailsford. There has been no word of an outcome on the six-hour meeting, which inevitably would have centred around the club’s performance this season.

In the meantime, rumours have been circulating about former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, and whether he might accept the position if ten Hag gets sacked. According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Tuchel is the favourite for the role should it become vacant.

Erik ten Hag’s future remains unknown at the time of publication. | Manchester United via Getty Images

But Tuchel does have one condition upon which he would accept the job, so claims the Barca News Network. With an ailing and ageing defence - despite the arrivals of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt in the summer - Tuchel wants to spend big to sure up the back line even further.

His condition is that Manchester United commits to signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender, 25, is currently sidelined with an injury he picked up during the Copa America, but is top of the German’s wish list.

Araujo - one of Barcelona’s five captaincy options - is out of contract in 2026, and Barcelona are keen to tie down the €70m defender, who can play in both centrally and at right-back. He has thrived in Hansi Flick’s pressing system, using the high defensive line to consistently challenge attackers and win the ball back for a quick counter attack.