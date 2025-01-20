Time for change for Manchester City legend Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker’s future at Manchester City appears to be coming to an end with a move to Italy seemingly a step closer. With the January transfer window now at the half-way stage, a loan move has been muted for a man who has struggled in an under-par season for the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola left his club captain out of the City side that drew with Brentford in midweek after the England international suggested he wanted to explore options of playing abroad. Serie A champions Inter Milan are interested in taking the right back on loan this month. AC Milan are also said to be in for the 34-year-old.

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison believes a move away is the only option for Walker. “I just think it's got to that stage now,” he said. “I think a few years ago he tried to move to Bayern Munich but they managed to keep him, so maybe he thinks he's got to the stage where he's done everything he can and he's won everything in the Premier League and he wants a different challenge

“He's mid-30s now, so he's not getting any younger. Does he want a different challenge and a different experience and take his family to a different country? I think he's done brilliantly at Man City, but I think the time's come for a change, and we knew it was coming.

“He won't be the only player who moves on from Man City, so I think it's best for both parties if he can move and Man City can get a little transfer fee for him and then he can go and play wherever he wants to.

But one thing I'll say, he's been one of the best right-backs there has been in the Premier League and one of the best England right-backs because he's outstanding. “

Morrison added. “He's still as quick as a lot of full-backs, but maybe people are getting as quick as him now and his pace is just decreasing a little bit, but I always remember battles he had with Mbappe and Vinicius Jr and the whole ‘you’ll never beat Kyle Walker’ thing.

“Those guys didn't get a kick to be fair and if you keep those two players quiet, you must have had a successful career. But yeah, maybe sometimes a change of scenery can help him and I think that's where he's got to in his career at the moment.”

