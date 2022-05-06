Here are the latest updates on the sale of Chelsea Football Club.

It has been a long and intense couple of months for Chelsea fans after owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale in March.

The Russian billionaire’s assets were frozen due to his links with Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This meant that the Blues were temporarily unable to sell tickets, merchandise or indeed players, and haven’t been able to offer existing staff new contracts either.

Abramovich opted to sell the club prior to the sanctions being put in place, however this now means that if he is to part ways with the club, he won’t be able to profit from its sale.

There have been a host of consortiums eager to buy Chelsea and it appears the Blues are finally nearing a takeover.

Todd Boehly nearing takeover

It’s been two months since Chelsea was put up for sale and it looks like Todd Boehly is finally set to win the race to buy the club.

According to today’s reports, the American’s bid is now expected to be put forward for Premier League and government approval.

Boehly’s consortium is now in a five-day exclusivity period after being selected as preferred bidders last week and remains the favourite to buy Chelsea, despite late interest from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Todd Boehly is a Co-founder, CEO, Chairman and controlling member of Elrige Industries - a private investment firm in Greenwich, Connecticut - and also owns 20% of the Los Angeles Dodgers and is co-owner of the Los Angeles Sparks.

The 46-year-old has an estimated net worth of £4.72 billion.

Roman Abramovich makes statement

Boehly’s bid had been thrown into doubt earlier this week following rumours that Abramovich had stated that he wanted his £1.6 billion loan to be repaid.

However, the Russian made a statement via the CFC website yesterday denying the claims.

A spokesperson for Abramovich wrote: “Firstly, Mr Abramovich’s intentions in relation to gifting the proceeds from the Chelsea sale to charity have not changed.

“Since the initial announcement, Mr Abramovich’s team has identified senior representatives from UN bodies and large global charitable organizations who have been tasked with forming a Foundation and setting out a plan for its activities. The lead independent expert has had conversations with Government representatives presenting the structure and initial plans.

“Mr Abramovich has not been involved in this work and it has been managed independently by experts with years of experience working in humanitarian organizations.

“Secondly, Mr Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him – such suggestions are entirely false – as are suggestions that Mr Abramovich increased the price of the Club last minute. As part of Mr Abramovich’s objective to find a good custodian for Chelsea FC, he has however encouraged each bidder throughout this process to commit investing in the Club – including in the Academy, Women’s team, necessary redevelopment of the stadium as well as maintaining the work of Chelsea Foundation.

“Following sanctions and other restrictions imposed on Mr Abramovich by the UK since announcing that the Club would be sold, the loan has also become subject to EU sanctions, requiring additional approvals. That means that the funds will be frozen and subject to a legal procedure governed by authorities. These funds are still earmarked for the Foundation. The Government are aware of these restrictions as well as the legal implications.