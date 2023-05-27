Luton Town have confirmed that captain Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital after collapsing during the play-off final.

The skipper fell to the deck unchallenged during the early minutes of the game at Wembley Stadium . He eventually left the pitch on a stretcher.

In an update at half-time, Luton Town tweeted: "We are able to report that after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests. He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him.