As Manchester United prepare for a huge showdown against Liverpool this weekend, non-league boss Marc White has delivered a scathing assessment of Ruben Amorim's reign.

The Dorking Wanderers manager didn't hold back when discussing Amorim's tenure at Old Trafford, suggesting the United boss has already shown signs of fear and tactical uncertainty.

He claims the Portuguese manager was "the wrong man from day one" and could end up as "the least successful Manchester United manager of all time."

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast presented by BoyleSports, White said Amorim isn’t adapting to the top flight despite securing a crucial victory over Sunderland before the international break.

Red Devils debutant in that game, Senne Lammens, delivered 33 long goal kicks, more than double of any Manchester United goalkeeper this season.

"I think he's probably more scared to lose," White said. "Sometimes it's a basic thing in football; managers that start to get a bit concerned just think 'I'd rather have the ball at the other end of the pitch'."

"If you're getting a contract like that, then he's the winner, really. I thought from day one that it was too big a job for him, and I said at the time that I actually think he'll be the least successful Manchester United manager of all time."

White believes Amorim's appointment was a gamble that hasn't paid off, suggesting United's supporters are showing more faith than logic in their continued backing for the under-pressure manager.

"I think United fans are willing him to be successful. They've been so supportive, I think purely the whole void since Sir Alex, they're just God willing for this guy to be successful. I don't think there's any logic behind their support for him at all, none, except 'Can this be the guy?'.

"They love the club, they want somebody to succeed, and they do deserve somebody to succeed with the Glazers and everything that's gone before them. They deserve that post-Ferguson era, but at the moment it seems to be getting tougher."

Despite that, White concedes that this weekend's clash could shift the mood dramatically. If United were to beat Liverpool, they would move within two points of their rivals - though he's quick to temper expectations.

"Football's changed. There's so many more teams competing now. Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, I'm not too sure that's more indicative of Liverpool's poorer start than it is United's ‘turn of form’."

White's comments come amid ongoing scrutiny of Amorim's tactical approach, with critics suggesting he's yet to impose his own identity on a side that still bears the scars of past instability. The non-league boss believes the United manager is finding out just how ruthless the Premier League can be.

"He's trying to stick to his own mechanisms, but in reality he's in an elite league, he's going to get found out - it's a tough gig."

With Anfield looming and United desperate to close the gap, Amorim faces his biggest test yet. For now, Marc White's words will sting - but victory over Liverpool could be the first step in proving that the Old Trafford hot seat isn't too big after all.