Royal Antwerp midfielder Eliot Matazo has been involved in a car crash that resulted in the death of an 85-year-old cyclist. Picture: BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

A Royal Antwerp footballer has been involved in a fatal car crash.

Royal Antwerp midfielder Eliot Matazo has been involved in a car crash that resulted in the death of an 85-year-old cyclist on Saturday morning (May 11). The cyclist is thought to have erroneously passed through a red light, putting Matazo in a position where he could not avoid an accident.

Antwerp confirmed that the 22-year-old was given both a saliva and alcohol test after the incident, passing both - he was also said to be moving at regular speed. He is said to be ‘deeply affected’ by the situation.

Matazo is currently at Antwerp on loan from Monaco until the end of the season. He has made four appearances for the Reds so far - it is unclear if he will play again this season. During his time at Monaco, Matazo has made 57 appearances for them, scoring a pair of Ligue 1 goals along the way. Additionally, he has also represented Belgium at U21 level on 19 occasions.

Following the incident, Royal Antwerp issued a statement on their official club website, which read: "This morning Eliot Matazo was involved in a serious traffic accident with a cyclist. According to initial findings, the cyclist may have been blinded by the sun and drove through a red light.

"As is usual in these types of accidents, Eliot was given a saliva and alcohol test and both were negative. There are also no indications that there was excessive speed. Without wishing to prejudge the investigation into the accident, all elements, including the statements of witnesses, point to an unfortunate accident.