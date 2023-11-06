Tottenham have the chance to go back to the top of the table with a victory.

Mauricio Pochettino makes his long awaited return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the Argentine’s Chelsea side travel across the capital to face fierce rivals Tottenham.

The fixture comes at a crucial time for the Blues who have endured a difficult start to the campaign with just three wins from their opening 10 games.Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table with a victory. The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their opening 10 games and have recorded eight victories and two draws in that period.

The London derby promises to be an intriguing matchup between two teams at very different ends of the Premier League table. With that in mind National World has rounded up all of the key TV details that you need to be aware of.

When is Tottenham vs Chelsea?

Tottenham will play host to London rivals Chelsea on Monday 6 November.

Spurs enjoyed a 2-0 home victory in the last meeting between the two sides back in February, with Harry Kane and Oliver Skipp grabbing the goals.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea

Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Chelsea has been selected for TV coverage and Sky Sports Main Event will provide comprehensive analysis of all the action from North London.

Build up to the game begins at 6.30pm GMT and the match itself kicks off at 8pm.

The blockbuster clash can also be streamed on the SkyGo app which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Team news

Tottenham boss Postecolgou faces a quandary at left-back for tonight’s capital showdown, as Destiny Udogie sat out the win over Palace with the knock he sustained against Fulham, while his replacement Ben Davies came off at half time with an ankle injury. This means that Emerson Royal could start as a makeshift left back for the hosts.

Tottenham are without the likes of Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Alfie Whiteman and Ryan Sessegnon.

Chelsea are also without several big-hitters for the London derby with Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Cukwuemeka all missing out.

However, Pochettino’s men have been handed a slight boost in attack as Mykhaylo Mudryk and Armando Broja both return to the matchday squad.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea

Tottenham have made a dream start to the season under new manager Ange Postecoglou with eight wins and two draws from their opening 10 games.

Everything surrounding the North London club seems very positive at the moment and without the burden of European football, they are playing with a sense of intensity and exuberance that we haven’t seen since Pochettino’s time in the dugout nearly four years ago.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are yet to find their feet in the Premier League this season. Any signs of optimism from the 2-2 draw with Arsenal were quickly squashed by a demoralising 2-0 loss to Brentford.

The Blues have played good football at times, but have lacked a sense of cutting edge in the final third.