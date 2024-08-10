Ange Postecoglou has added further firepower to his team's frontline. | Getty Images

The latest round-up of transfer stories from the Premier League including major updates for Tottenham, Bournemouth and Man Utd

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur have officially completed a blockbuster £65m move to sign Dominic Solanke from Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old forward has signed a six-year contract with the north London outfit after successfully undergoing a medical on Friday night, according to reports from The Athletic’s transfer guru David Ornstein.

The arrival of Solanke signals the arrival of Tottenham’s first striker since the departure of all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane 12 months ago. The England international arrives on the back of his best ever top-flight campaign after scoring 19 goals in 38 appearances for the Cherries last season.

Solanke is a product of the Chelsea academy, who joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2017 before arriving at Bournemouth in January 2019 for a figure of around £19m. The England U20 World Cup winner initially struggled to adapt to the demands of Premier League football and scored just three goals in his opening 42 top-flight games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after the club’s relegation to the Championship he developed his game and fired the Cherries back into the top-flight with an incredible 29 goals in 46 games back in the Premier League. Solanke registered six goals in 33 games after promotion but was able to score more than three times that figure in his most recent Premier League season.

He is expected to make his Tottenham debut in next week’s curtain raiser against Leicester City on Monday 19 August.

Man Utd make progress in major ‘£82m’ double deal

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have made progress with Bayern Munich over a double deal to sign centre-back Matthijs De Ligt and right-back Noussair Mazraoui, according to reports from Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Ligt is a firm favourite of Erik ten Hag, who starred for the Dutchman as a teenager during his time at Ajax. Once described as one of the best young defenders in world football, the 24-year-old has won titles in the Netherlands, Italy and Germany but has recently struggled for regular football at the Allianz Arena.

Manchester United are desperate to get the deal done to De Ligt’s strong defensive capabilities and his confidence with playing the ball out from the back. Efforts to sign the Netherlands international have been accelerated in recent weeks due to a long-term injury sustained by new signing Leny Yoro which makes him unlikely to play again in 2024.

Mazraoui, meanwhile, is likely to arrive as a replacement for Aaron Wan Bissaka as he edges closer to a move to West Ham. Mazraoui formed part of the Morocco team which reached the semi-final of the World Cup back in 2022.