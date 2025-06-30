Tottenham show "genuine interest" in West Ham star who could snub Chelsea for move

A trio of London clubs are involved in a fast-moving Premier League transfer saga.

Chelsea have previously shown interest in signing West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus, with talks reportedly being held between the two clubs earlier this month.

Last season, Kudus was in electrifying form for the Hammers, picking up five goals and four assists in all competitions during what was otherwise a difficult season for the London club. The 24-year-old’s performances attracted the attention of the Premier League’s top clubs.

According to Hammers News, West Ham have valued Kudus at £65m, with Chelsea thought to have been in the lead for his signature.

But these plans may have been scuppered as another Premier League club plots to swoop in for the Ghana international.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that another London side has made contact with Kudus’ agents, with the attacker “open” to a move that keeps him in the captial.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Tottenham have genuine interest in Mohammed Kudus and he’s high on the list for this summer.

“Initial contacts took place with his new agents while there are more clubs also involved.

“Kudus [is] open to Spurs talks.”