Tottenham Hotspur striker announces that his girlfriend Amanda Araujo is pregnant with their first child
The 27-year-old, who plays as a forward for Premier League club Spurs as well as for the Brazil national team, made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, December 10.
One snap shows the player with his influencer girlfriend Amanda Araujo holding up two tiny sandals, with them captioning the joint post: "Now there are 3 of us."
In another pic, Richarlison is seen with his hand resting on Araujo's while they feel her baby bump. Richarlison and Araujo were first pictured together while on holiday in Brazil in the summer of 2023 along with some pals.
Araujo, a model and influencer, is also studying law in Sao Paulo. But she is regularly seen in the UK spending time with her boyfriend.
Richarlison underwent groin surgery last November to fix a health issue but his problems have continued, playing only seven matches for Tottenham this season. He is currently off the pitch due to a hamstring injury but is expected to return in the new year.
Story: NewsX
