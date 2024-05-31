Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Wales defender Trevor Edwards has died at the age of 87.

Edwards, who was born in Rhondda in 1937, was capped twice for his country. He was part of the Welsh squad that went to the 1958 World Cup in Sweden - until 2022, the last time Wales qualified for the finals.

He also had spells at Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City during the height of his career. He made 64 appearances for Charlton during his time at the club between 1956 and 1960 and he made 73 appearances for Cardiff City from 1960 to 1964.

