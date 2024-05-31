Trevor Edwards: former Wales defender who played for Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City dies aged 87
Edwards, who was born in Rhondda in 1937, was capped twice for his country. He was part of the Welsh squad that went to the 1958 World Cup in Sweden - until 2022, the last time Wales qualified for the finals.
He also had spells at Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City during the height of his career. He made 64 appearances for Charlton during his time at the club between 1956 and 1960 and he made 73 appearances for Cardiff City from 1960 to 1964.
In the 1960s, Edwards emigrated to Australia, where he continued to play. He spent time at Sydney Hakoah, Melita Eagles and Marconi, whith whom he won the Australian Championship from the mid 1960s through to the end of his playing career in 1972. After his career came to an end, he remained in Australia and lived in Queensland.
