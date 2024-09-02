Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to teenage footballer touted as a “rising star” after she died in her sleep.

Aurelia Haynes, 19, died “peacefully in her sleep” according to reports. The Australian teenager played for Umina United in the Central Coast WPL, New South Wales.

Following her death, a memorial game has been held and emotional tributes have been paid by the club. The dedicated Aurelia Haynes Memorial Round saw Umina take on Woongarrah FC.

Prior to the game, the team posed for a photo alongside a photo of Haynes, her number 24 jersey and a bouquet of flowers.

Umina United player Aurelia Haynes died in her sleep at the age of 19. | Umina United / Facebook

A tribute from the club said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our club member Aurelia Haynes.

“Aurelia passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the age of 19. She brought her youthful energy, her friendly smile, dedication, gentle nature and her love for the game into our club.

“On behalf of our entire Umina United family, we send our deepest condolences to Aurelia’s family and friends.”

A statement from her former club Northbridge added: “Aurelia’s journey with Northbridge FC began as a dedicated young goalkeeper in our MiniRoos program.

“Her talent and passion for the game saw her excel through the NFC Academy, NPL and numerous futsal and friendship teams, including a notable stint at the Canberra United Academy.

“Her spirit, skill, and camaraderie will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege to know her.”