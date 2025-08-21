A trio of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Raheem Sterling - but all three would be a bit of a fall from grace.

When you think of Sterling, many fans go straight to his stints and Liverpool and Manchester City, where he dominated the league from the wings and helped both clubs see massive success.

But at 30 years old, the England international finds himself surplus to requirements at Chelsea, and off the back of a dismal loan spell with Arsenal.

He made 21 appearances for the Gunners, many of which came during Bukayo Saka’s injury-induced spell on the sidelines, but failed to make a significant impact.

While contracted at Chelsea until 2027, Sterling wants first-team football, and won’t get it at Stamford Bridge.

According to TalkSport, there are three clubs keen on his signature, but each represent a drop down the Premier League’s food chain.

The three clubs weighing up a move for him are Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham - and all three could benefit from having Sterling in their starting XI.

For Crystal Palace, he would likely be a plug-and-play replacement for Eberechi Eze, should he join Arsenal this summer; the same goes for West Ham after Mohammed Kudus joined Tottenham Hotspur.

With Fulham, Sterling would be competing with Adama Traore and Harry Wilson for his preferred right-wing position, but could still make an impression at Craven Cottage.