The Premier League’s break-out star of this season could get a big move in the summer transfer window.

That is the message from TalkSport presenter and former Watford striker Troy Deeney, who believes the forward has big things ahead of him.

While the likes of Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Man United’s Benjamin Sesko have failed to hit the ground running this season, the gargantuan efforts of another attacker have thrust a smaller side to the sharp end of the Premier League.

Unfortunately, they have a history of being a “selling club” - making massive profits by shipping off their biggest stars once they hit the spotlight - and Deeney feels that could be the case again.

With six goals and three assists in all competitions so far this season, Antoine Semenyo is a big part of why Bournemouth are having such a great season so far. The Cherries are second in the Premier League at the moment, four points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Only Erling Haaland has scored more league goals than the Ghana international this season, and at 25 years old he’s got his prime years ahead of him.

Speaking on TalkSport, Deeney said: “I just don't know if Semenyo can keep it up - do you know what I mean? If he does, then my God - he'll probably end up playing for Real Madrid.

“But I think he's very good, very powerful, very direct.”

While referencing Real Madrid, there would plenty of options for Semenyo, should he propel himself to the top of the footballing zeitgeist.

Bayern Munich will eventually need a replacement for winger Kingsley Coman; Inter Milan don’t even have a natural left-sided attacker; and Paris Saint-Germain might want a world class deputy for Desire Doue.