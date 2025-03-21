Club owner reflects on Olympiacos’ transformation, European triumphs, and bold future ambitions

Evangelos Marinakis has overseen Olympiacos’ rise to European glory, leading the club to unprecedented success with historic victories in the UEFA Conference League and UEFA Youth League.

In a special MEGA Stories documentary celebrating Olympiacos’ 100-year history, the club’s owner speaks on the belief that made it possible, the emotional celebrations that followed, and his vision for both Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest in the years ahead.

Since taking over in 2010, Marinakis has overseen Olympiacos' most successful era in modern history. The Greek giants have dominated domestically but, more importantly, have broken new ground in Europe.

Olympiacos became the first Greek club to win a major European trophy last season, lifting the UEFA Conference League, before their academy side added the UEFA Youth League to their growing collection.

The Greek pointed to these triumphs as evidence that the club belongs among Europe’s elite.

“Winning that title was an incredible moment, just like our Youth League victory. Both trophies are equally important, and what makes it special is that no other European team has achieved this feat in the same year.”

He stressed that Olympiacos' success was built on meticulous planning, belief, and a winning culture that extends beyond just the squad.

“Success comes from years of hard work, organisation, and belief – not just from the players, but from every single person in the club, from the security guard to the president.”

For many years, Greek clubs were seen as unlikely candidates for continental success. Olympiacos had its moments—big wins against Europe’s elite—but a major title seemed far-fetched. Marinakis, however, always believed it was possible. He recalled how his vision was initially dismissed:

“When I said Olympiacos could win a European trophy, some people didn’t take it seriously. I said it, Karembeu said it. You know, sometimes it is good for your opponents not to believe it so that they do not count on you so much. Now, of course, we have put it into practice. We have won two European trophies and they count on us more.”

The celebrations following the club’s historic Conference League win were unlike anything Greece had seen in football before. Olympiacos fans, as well as neutral Greek supporters, filled the streets in a moment of national pride.

“The night we won the Conference League, without exaggeration, around two million people took to the streets. Many of them may not have been Olympiacos fans, but they were Greek football supporters proud of their country.”

The MEGA Stories documentary also offered a personal insight into Marinakis' deep connection with Olympiacos. His love for the club was passed down from his father, Miltiadis Marinakis, and it has driven his desire to make the club a European powerhouse.

“My father was strict where he needed to be, but he always passed on his love for Olympiacos. I joined the club as a member when I was just 11 or 12, first in swimming, then basketball and water polo. It was always a part of my life.”

One of Marinakis' first objectives after taking over the club was to end the brief period of Panathinaikos dominance. He wasted no time in doing so.

“Panathinaikos had new investors, they spent a lot of money, they won the domestic double and talked about building a dynasty. And then I came in and ruined their plans in a very short time.”

Marinakis' ambitions extend far beyond Olympiacos. His ownership of Nottingham Forest has brought the historic English club back to the Premier League, and he believes Forest can rise to similar heights.

His ultimate aim for Forest is clear: Champions League football. And not just to participate, but to win it.

“When Nottingham and Olympiacos play in the Champions League, one of the two teams will win it.”

Forest’s return to the top flight has been challenging, but Marinakis remains undeterred in his long-term vision for the club. He is determined to build a squad and infrastructure capable of competing at the highest level.

“You have to believe in success, not just because you want to, but because you know you have the right conditions to achieve it. A good coach, a strong team, effort, and of course, a bit of luck – all of these factors play a role.”

While Marinakis has established Olympiacos as a dominant force in Greek football and Forest as an ambitious club on the rise, he is also ensuring that his football legacy continues through his family. His son, Miltiadis Marinakis, has inherited the same passion and determination.

“My love for this team came from my grandfather, my father, and from my father to me. My father is a winner – everything he does, he does with passion, effort, and vision for success.”

As Olympiacos enters its second century and Nottingham Forest continues to evolve, Marinakis remains laser-focused on achieving his bold objectives.

“The next goal is to stay at the top. That is even more difficult, but now we know it can happen – it’s not just a dream, it’s reality.”