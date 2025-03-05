Aston Villa goalkeeper and manager react to 'unbelievable' Tyrone Mings heroics against Brugge
The Englishman had bad memories to overcome against Club Brugge, having committed a bizarre handball that led to Villa’s loss against them in November. The defender deliberately picked up the ball in the area, apparently not realising Emi Martinez had already taken his goal-kick and the ball was in play.
The resulting penalty saw Brugge win 1-0.
However, he redeemed himself in incredible fashion last night (March 5). After assisting Leon Bailey’s opener, Mings’ standout moment was a stunning goal-line clearance to stop Hans Vanaken’s header from making it 2-1 to Club Brugge.
Villa eventually won 3-1 after a late own goal and penalty went their way, but Mings’ clearance was the talking point afterwards.
Reacting to Mings’ performance, boss Unai Emery - who had called the handball in November “the biggest mistake I witnessed in my career” - said he reacted “fantastic”. Emery added: “The first experience he had here was not good. But today he reacted fantastic, playing focused, serious, saving one action that was a goal.”
Ex-England player John Terry also praised the defender in a statement Mings reposted on his Instagram stories. “Unbelievable,” the 44-year-old wrote over a clip of the clearance. “As a defender and the ball goes over your head, don’t ball watch, fill the goal and do everything you can to keep the ball out.’
Teammate Emi Martinez also posted on Instagram: “When I’m the (goalkeeper) and your CB pulls out the save of the season. Cheers Ty.”
Mings himself captioned his Instagram post: “Always eventful at this stadium. Proud of this evenings work. We go again at Villa Park.”
Villa take a two-goal lead to their home leg at Villa Park next Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.