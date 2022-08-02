Here is who West Ham will face in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round this month.

The Europa Conference League draw was held this afternoon, with West Ham being the solo Premier League club to feature, also joined by Dundee United.

Having finished seventh last season, the Irons will enter the competition at the play-off stage in only its second year.

David Moyes’ side will be confident of long-awaited success in Europe this season after reaching the Europa League semi-finals last time out, but will first have to progress through the play-offs before they can compete in the group stages.

Who will West Ham face in the play-offs?

With 22 ties made in today’s draw, West Ham are set to face either Viborg FF or B36 Torshavn in the play-off round this month.

The two sides are yet to meet in their third qualifying round which is due to take place across the next week, determining who will face the Premier League club next.

When are West Ham’s play-off matches?

West Ham and Viborg FF/B36 Torshavn will meet for the first leg of the Europa Conference League play-off round on Thursday 18th August at the London Stadium, before travelling for the away tie a week later on Thursday 25th August.

Who is Viborg FF?

Viborg FF are a football team from DEnmark that finished last season seventh in the regular season of the Danish Superliga.

This meant they then went into the relegation round where they finished in first place, resulting in them facing the fifth-placed team of the championship round in a play-off match to earn a spot in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Greens beat AaB Fodbold on penalties and since overcame Lithuanian side FK Suduva to reach the third qualifying round.

Viborg have only a few trophies in their 126-year history - winning both the Danish Cup and Danish Super Cup in 2000, before being named Danish 1st Division champions in 2021.

Who is B36 Torshavn?

B36 Torshavn are a team from the Faroe Islands, finishing last season fifth in the Betri deildin.

The club were founded in 1936 and have eleven Premier League titles, as well as seven Faroe Island Cups.

B36’s most recent Cup came last year, however they haven’t won the league since 2005.

They have previously competed in both the Champions League and Europa League but have failed to progress past the qualifiers and were most recently knocked out of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round by CSKA Sofia last season.

What are the other play-off fixtures?

The teams competing in this year’s Europa Conference League should, logically, be ‘easier’ than those that competed in the Europa League alongside West Ham.

While there are a number of relatively unknown clubs, the play-offs will also feature the likes of Malmo FF, Nice, Fenerbahce and Villarreal.

Here are the remaining play-off fixtures:

• NK Maribor/HJK Helsinki vs FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk/CFR 1907 CLUJ

• RFS/Hibernians FC vs Linfield FC/FC Zurich

• Vikingur Reykjavik/Lech Poznan vs Malmo/F91 Diddeleng

• West Ham vs Viborg FF/B36 Torshavn

• Kuopion Palloseura/BSC Young Boys vs Paide Linnameeskond/RSC Anderlecht

• Fenerbahce SK/FC Slovacko vs AIK/KF Shkendija

• Molde FK/Kisvarda FC vs Wolfsberger AC/Gzira United FC

• Dundee United FC/AZ Alkmaar vs Riga FC/gil Vicente FC

• PFC CSKA-Sofia/Saint Patrick’s Athletic vs Brondby IF/FC Basel 1893

• FC Vaduz/Konyaspor vs Neftçi PFK/SK Rapid Wien

• FC Spartak Trnava/Rakow Czestochowa vs SK Slavia Praha/Panathaikos FC

• Apoel FC/FC Kyzylzhar Petropavlovsk vs Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe/Djurgardens IF

• Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC/Aris Thessaloniki FC vs OGC Nice