Under Armour’s FC Barcelona Stars Hungrier Than Ever Ahead Of El Clásico Showdown.

Ferran Torres, Fermín López and Marc Casadó in a traditional bodega bar in Barcelona’s city centre.

Ahead of El Clásico, Under Armour’s roster of top talent at FC Barcelona; Ferran Torres, Fermín López and Marc Casadó, have sent a playful message to their arch-rivals showcasing their ruthless hunger for success.

The photo series titled ‘Comerse al Rival’ plays on the popular Spanish phrase meaning to eat up one’s rival, and showcases the three players in a traditional bodega bar in Barcelona city centre. Ferran, Fermín and Marc are shot figuratively devouring their opposition, featuring typical Madrid cuisine such as Bocata de Calamares (Calamari sandwiches) and Merengues, a well-known nickname for their opponents.

Taking place in a traditional tapas bar where fans in the city gather before and after matches, the photoshoot was captured by Lou Escobar, a renowned fashion and lifestyle photographer who has worked with some of the world’s biggest athletes and celebrities.

The message from the players comes ahead of the crunch fixture in La Liga this Sunday, as FC Barcelona prepare for what could be a title deciding match, with a win all but crowning them as champions of Spain once again, despite being underdogs at the start of the season.

Previewing the match, Ferran Torres highlighted: “Always give 100% and from there everything should go well. Being too motivated can actually be a bad thing in El Clásico. It’s always a difficult match but I am going to contribute as much as I can and not hold back.”

Wearing the latest Under Armour products from the UA Terrace 96, UA Run 96, UA Tricot and UA Track collections, being underdogs is a message that rings true for Ferran, Fermín and Marc. Each with their own unique playing style but a unified commitment for hard work, to be at their best for every match, they have all shown grit and determination to make it to the top, becoming three of Europe’s top football talents.

Fermín López, said: “El Clásico is always a chaotic match, so you have to stay calm and let your personality shine through in the game. We are a family inside the locker room and that’s reflected in how we play.”

All playing in the Under Armour Shadow Elite 3, designed for players who need speed and agility in their game, the three athletes have had outstanding seasons for their club and are primed for even more success after their recent triumph in the Copa Del Rey final.

Kevin Ross - Managing Director, Under Armour EMEA, said: “Having three top athletes from one of the world’s biggest clubs on our roster demonstrates Under Armour becoming a major player in football. Ferran, Fermín and Marc are incredibly hungry, dedicated and more importantly humble guys who represent exactly what we stand for as a brand.”