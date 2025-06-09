Uriah Rennie from Sheffield

Uriah Rennie, the first black Premier League referee, has died at the age of 65.

The Jamaica-born official grew up in Sheffield and oversaw more than 300 matches starting with his breakthrough appointment as Derby hosted Wimbledon in August 1997. The game was, however, abandoned to due floodlight failure.

The Sheffield and Hallamshire County Football Association posted on X: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former chair and trailblazing referee, Uriah Rennie. Uriah made history as the Premier League’s first black referee, officiating over 300 top-flight matches between 1997 and 2008. He broke down barriers, shaped our football community and inspired generations to come. Our thoughts are with Uriah’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Uriah Rennie from Sheffield was one of the first black referees to officiate in the Premier League (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Rennie became a FIFA-listed referee in 2000 and joined the select group of professionals one year later, with his retirement coming in 2008.

In November 2023 he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Sheffield Hallam University for his distinguished contributions to sport and his work with South Yorkshire communities.

However he told BBC News in April how, while on holiday in Turkey last year, he felt severe pain in his back and doctors discovered he had an inoperable neurological condition that left him wheelchair-bound.

“I spent a month laid on my back and another four months sitting in bed,” he said. “They kept me in hospital until February, they found a nodule pushing on my spine and it was a rare neurological condition so it’s not something they can operate on.

“No one has told me I won’t walk again, but even if someone did say that I want to be able to say I did everything I could to try.”

Tributes have come in from across the football world.

The EFL posted: “The EFL are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of refereeing pioneer Uriah Rennie. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker Stan Collymore posted on X: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of referee Uriah Rennie. A pioneer, trailblazer and a bloody good ref. Rest in peace, ref.”

Sheffield United said: “Sheffield United are saddened to learn of the passing of popular and trailblazing referee Uriah Rennie. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

And Sheffield Wednesday said: “Sheffield Wednesday are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of pioneering referee Uriah Rennie. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Rennie had been the honorary president of Sheffield side Hallam FC at the time of his death