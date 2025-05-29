U.S. Soccer selects MatchWornShirt as official match-worn auction platform

U.S Soccer shirts

The U.S. Soccer Federation (U.S. Soccer), United States National Soccer Team Players Association (USNSTPA) and United States Women’s National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) have named MatchWornShirt their Official Match-Worn Auction Platform.

The partnership headlines MatchWornShirt’s official U.S. launch and marks a major milestone in the company’s growth trajectory and expansion -- unlocking real-time access to signed, game-worn jerseys from the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams.

The first jersey auction coming from U.S. Soccer goes live today, featuring match worn, signed jerseys from the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and their recent back-to-back matches against Brazil. On May 31, 2025, a new auction will go live from kickoff, when the USWNT takes on China.

This summer, MatchWornShirt will roll out additional auctions featuring players' jerseys from the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) throughout its 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign.

“Owning a match-worn jersey is holding a living fragment of U.S. Soccer history,” said Mark Levinstein, Executive Director of the Players Association of the U.S. Men’s National Team Players. “The jerseys carry the energy, emotion, and dedication of the players who have spent their lives to earn the opportunity to wear them, and tell a story of hard-fought battles, unforgettable moments, and the pride of representing an entire nation on the global stage. Fans and collectors can connect directly to the legacy of the USMNT.”