Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he is worried about Viktor Gyokeres’ injury.

Arsenal’s star striker, brought in over the summer transfer window for £54.8m, was ruled out of tonight’s (November 4) Champions League clash with Slavia Prague.

Gyokeres came off at half-time during Arsenal’s 2–0 win over Burnley and didn’t travel with the squad to the Czech Republic.

The Gunners already have seven players sidelined, with most of them being forward options - including fellow centre-forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Arteta said: “He’s definitely not available - he hasn't trained today and we need to do some more tests and scans over the next few days to understand the full extent of the injury.

“I am concerned. Because he hasn't had many muscular issues, and he needed to leave the pitch and he was feeling something.

“It's never a good sign for a player who is explosive. We are digging in a little bit more to understand the extent and where we are in terms of the injury.”

Depending on the severity of Gyokeres’ muscle injury, he could return in a couple of weeks, or be sidelined for a few months (particularly if it’s a hamstring injury).

Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard are temporary options up front, while 17-year-old Andre Harriman-Annous - who made his debut in the Carabao Cup win over Brighton - is the only recognised centre-forward available.

Arsenal’s next match after this evening’s Champions League clash is a Premier League trip to Sunderland on Saturday, November 8. The Gunners are still first in the league on 25 points, six points clear of Manchester City.