This is the moment a famous influencer tells her fans she had just woken up from a nap while recording a video inside what appeared to be footballer Vinicius Junior's closet.

The footage was filmed in Madrid, Spain, where Virginia Fonseca returned on September 17, just two weeks after her previous trip.

She says she had been asleep for an hour before her alarm startled her. In the clip, she explains to her 52 million Instagram followers she is preparing to go out for the night.

Virginia Fonseca reportedly recorded a video in Vinicius Jr's closet at the soccer star's mansion in Spain | @virginia/Newsflash/NX

But keen-eyed fans were quick to notice that a patterned rug visible in the background matches one seen in earlier images from the Real Madrid star's home.

Fonseca had already shared video of a workout at the same gym used by the player. She travelled to Madrid with her friend Duda Freire, and the pair posted pictures from the gym soon after arriving in the city.

Vinicius Jr in his closet next to the rug that is allegedly in the background of Virginia Fonseca’s video | @vinijr/Newsflash/NX

On social media, users pointed out similarities between the training space and the facilities at Vini Jr's mansion. Earlier this month, Fonseca was seen at a party with the player.

Rumours about a possible relationship between the two began after she attended his 25th birthday party in July.

The 26-year-old has been single since she announced the end of her marriage to singer Ze Felipe in May. They have three children together named Maria Alice, Maria Flor and Jose Leonardo.

