Wales' Dan James on the final hurdle after hitting latest international milestone

Dan James marked his 50th cap for Wales with a goal as he helped his country move to within 90 minutes of Euro 2024 qualification. James scored the final goal of the game as Wales beat Finland 4-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium, with David Brooks, Neco Williams and Brennan Johnson getting the others for Rob Page's side as they set up a qualifying play-off final with Poland next week.

Unlike his Leeds United teammates, Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts and Ethan Ampadu, James didn't start the game, but that didn't prevent him making his mark in the 86th minute as he stole the ball off a Finland defender and duly dispatched it. It was the type of form and confidence he has played with all season at Elland Road where he has helped Daniel Farke's side to the summit of the Championship with 13 league goals.

It's already been some season for James, then, and after hitting his latest international milestone, he took the time to look ahead to reflect on that and look ahead to the challenge that awaits Wales on Tuesday night.

“It was my newborn’s first game here and I’m delighted to have my 50th cap,” James said after the game. “It’s an honour for me and my family so hopefully there’s many more.

“To score four here shows we’ve got goals all over the pitch. Everyone’s come into camp whether playing or not fit and ready. We really gelled as a team and we’ve got to take that into Tuesday.”

He added: “We’ve played them [Poland] before and they’re a very good team. It’s going to be a tough game. We’ve got a couple days now to settle from this one and then we’ll be straight on it.