Wales vs Gibraltar - How to watch international friendly on TV and online as Rob Page teases changes
Wales warm up for next week’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia by welcoming Gibraltar to Wales.
Wales return to international action this evening with a friendly fixture against Gibraltar on home turf. The match is a precursor for next week's Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia. Wales have won two, drawn one and lost two in their Group D matches so far and still have a shot at qualifying for the competition.
The meeting with Gibraltar will give Page the chance to experiment with his starting XI before returning to the Cardiff City Stadium next week to take on the Croats, who were held to a point against Wales in their first Euro qualifying meeting. Here's all you need to know about this evening's meeting with Gibraltar including how to watch on TV, online and team news.
What time does Wales v Gibraltar kick-off - and where is it being played?
The international break begins to whirr into action on Wednesday night with Wales one of the first sides to don their nation's colour during the pause from domestic league action.
The Dragons take on Gibraltar on Wednesday, October 11 with kick-off at 7:45 pm. The match will take place at The Racecourse Ground rather than the Cardiff City Stadium.
The Racecourse Ground is home to the famous Wrexham A.F.C., the club made popular on a global scale thanks to Hollywood investors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Is Wales vs Gibraltar on TV?
Football fans can watch Wales vs Gibraltar on television this evening with the friendly fixture being broadcast by a number of different providers.
The match will be shown on both S4C from 7:20 pm with Dylan Ebenezer, Sioned Dafydd, Nic Parry, Osian Roberts and Owain Tudur Jones. It's also being broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1 from 7:35 pm.
Viewers can also stream the action online via BBC iPlayer and S4C Online.
Wales vs Gibraltar - team news
Given the match is a friendly against opposition who should, on paper, not present too much of a challenge for Wales, manager Rob Page has confirmed that he will look to give younger internationals the chance of a run out.
The manager said: "I think it's the time to introduce these youngsters and have a look. Some of these were in the younger age groups so I've worked with them, I know their potential and it's lovely seeing them progress.
"They're showing a lot of potential and the benefits of training camps with our under-21s is that we can stagger training and when our training is over we walk over and watch them train.
"If there's any that we think are ready for the next level then we'll give them that opportunity to train with us. We've done it with a couple of players and every time they've stepped up and trained with us they've impressed.
"This for me is the perfect opportunity to show supporters what we've got coming through but for me to have a closer look at them. We're going to have three days working on grass with them and give them the opportunity to play a first-team competitive game."