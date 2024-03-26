Teenage footballer dies ‘instantly’ due to freak kick to abdomen when colliding with opposition defender
Teenage footballer Wassim Jazzar has died after a fatal kick to the abdomen.
The 17-year-old was playing football for an amateur team in Algeria when he collided with an opposition defender. As he went to clear the ball out of his penalty area, he was accidentally kicked in the stomach by his opponent and immediately fell to the floor.
Players from both sides were left concerned by the manner in which Jazzar fell and play was immediately stopped.
Local reporters at the scene claim that there was no ambulance or doctors nearby, which meant that Jazzar was rushed to hospital in a regular car.
After arriving in hospital, he was later pronounced dead with the on-field blow proving to be the cause of the death, according to reports from The Sun.
The Algerian Football Federation released an emotional statement on Facebook: ‘With great sadness and sorrow, Mr. Walid Sadi, the president of the Algerian Football Federation, received the news of the death of a player Wassim Jazzar.’
The president expressed his ‘sincere condolences’ and said he would pray for the family, so they would receive ‘patience and solace.’
