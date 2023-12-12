Watch referee get punched by Turkish club president - who are Faruk Koca and Halil Umut Meler?
The Turkish FA have reacted angrily after a match official was hospitalised after an attack during a Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor.
The world of football was left shocked by a horrific incident in a Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor on Monday night.
Hosts Ankaragucu were a goal to the good thanks to a first-half strike from Olimpiu Morutan as the game made its way into the seventh minute of injury-time. A last-gasp equaliser from Rizespor forward's Adolfo Gaich looked to have snatched a point for his side - but the late goal was the precursor for a brutal attack on referee Halil Umut Meler.
Visably angered by the equaliser, Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca raced on to the pitch and punched Meler in the face. The official fell to the floor and was then kicked in the head as he lay helpless. Koca required treatment in hospital and is believed to have suffered several injuries, including a minor fracture.
MKE Ankaragucu released a statement in the aftermath of the incident expressing their regret over the attack. It read: "We are saddened by the incident that took place this evening. We apologise to the Turkish football public and the entire sports community for the sad incident that occurred after the Caykur Rizespor match at Eryaman Stadium."
Opponents Caykur Rizespor showed their support for Meler in their own statement, saying: "We strongly condemn the undesirable events that occurred after the Ankaragucu match we played today. We convey our wishes to the entire referee community, especially the referee of the match, Halil Umut Meler, to get well soon."
What has the Turkish FA said about the Halil Umut Meler incident?
Turkish FA chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi confirmed the league had been suspended and hit out at the actions of Ankaragucu. He said: "The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely. This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football. Football matches are not a war, there is no death at the end. Not all teams can become champions at the same time. We all need to understand this. We invite everyone to take responsibility. (Ankaragucu) and its managers will be punished most severely."
An official TFF statement read: "The irresponsible statements of club presidents, managers, coaches and TV commentators targeting referees have paved the way for this vile attack today.
"In coordination with our State, all the criminal proceedings they deserve have begun to be implemented against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack. The responsible club, its president, its managers and all criminals who attacked Meler will be punished in the most severe way."
What have FIFA said about the Halil Umut Meler incident?
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "Without match officials there is no football. Referees, players, fans and staff have to be safe and secure to enjoy the game, and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is strictly implemented and respected at all levels."
Who is referee Halil Umut Meler?
The 37-year-old official has been officiating for the last decade and has been a top flight official in Turkey's Super Lig since 2015 after a rapid rise through the ranks. His progress continued when he was placed on the FIFA list of officials in 2017 and he then took his place among UEFA's Elite list last year.
Meler has overseen several high profile Champions League fixtures including the home leg of Manchester City's last-16 tie against Sporting CP in 2022 and Celtic's visit to Serie A club Lazio last month.
Who is Faruk Koca?
The MKE Ankaragucu president is also a politician in Turkey and served as a deputy to the Turkish Grand National Assembly between 2002 and 2011. The businessmen is a founding member of the Free Trade, Justice and Development Party.
